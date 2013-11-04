(Adds comment, upcoming party plenum)
By Adam Rose
BEIJING Nov 4 China has sent investigators to
six more provinces and four government departments, including
Xinhua news agency and the Commerce Ministry, the ruling
Communist Party's corruption watchdog said on Monday, in the
latest move to tackle graft.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) has
also dispatched inspectors to the southern economic powerhouse
of Guangdong, coal-rich Shanxi province, the southwestern
province of Yunnan, the Ministry of Land and Resources and the
state-owned Three Gorges Corporation power company, the watchdog
said in a statement on its website.
The first round began in May and the government issued
preliminary findings in late September, though few details have
seeped out to date.
"My speculation is that this round will be harsher than the
first round," said Yuhua Wang, a corruption expert and associate
professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
"Wang Qishan has gained more support from other senior
leaders, and this time it will be serious," he added, referring
to the party's anti-corruption chief.
Each inspection team has given out a contact number and set
up a post office box so the public can tip them off.
Since taking office in March, President Xi Jinping has
called corruption a threat to the party's survival and vowed to
go after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
Authorities have already announced the investigation or
arrest of a handful of senior officials. Among them, former
executives from oil giant PetroChina are being investigated in
what appears to be the biggest graft probe into a state-run firm
in years.
The May probes targeted five regions and five departments,
including the poor southern province of Guizhou, the
southeastern province of Jiangxi and coal-rich Inner Mongolia,
as well as the state-owned China Grain Reserves Corporation and
the China Publishing Group Corp.
The party has so far given few details of the outcome of the
first round of investigations, in line with its secretive
nature, though the anti-corruption watchdog publishes website
reports of a steady stream of minor officials being probed.
Corruption is expected to be discussed at a key conclave
being convened by the party in Beijing from Nov. 9-12, known as
the Third Plenum, though economic reform issues are likely to
dominate.
Xinhua reported over the weekend that the meeting might
include a new unspecified "anti-corruption mechanism", but the
report provided no details.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)