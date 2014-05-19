BEIJING May 20 China is investigating a
corruption inspector for corruption, China's Central Commission
for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on Monday, as an
anti-graft campaign intensifies.
Since President Xi Jinping's appointment last year, the
government has cracked down on official corruption and
extravagance in China, where the common and public flaunting of
personal and often illicit wealth has led to widespread
criticism of the ruling Communist Party.
The ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said in
a one-line statement on its website that Cao Lixin, a
disciplinary inspector with the CCDI, was being investigated for
suspected serious violation of discipline and laws. It gave no
details.
It is rare for an anti-corruption official, part of the
anti-corruption watchdog, to be accused of corruption.
Xi's campaign has led to the detention of some senior
government officials and executives in state-owned firms,
including the country's biggest oil and gas producer, PetroChina
Co Ltd.
Xi has also targeted officials in the military in a bid to
root out graft and consolidate his power. Late last year, 18
military inspection teams fanned out to various departments and
area commands.
