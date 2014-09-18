SHANGHAI, Sept 18 The former chairman of China
Guangfa Bank Co Ltd, part-owned by Citigroup Inc., is
being investigated on suspicion of taking bribes, prosecutors
said on Thursday, the latest official caught up in a widening
corruption crackdown.
President Xi Jinping's push to counter graft and
extravagance has ensnared a series of senior bankers, with the
2013 investigation into the former vice president of
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd being one of the most
high-profile.
An investigation into Li Ruohong, chairman of Guangfa from
1999 to 2009, is going on, said prosecutors in Guangdong, a
southern province in China, in a notice posted on The Supreme
People's Procuratorate official website.
They did not elaborate on the allegations or say how long
the investigation would take.
A Guangfa Bank official declined to comment when contacted
by Reuters, merely saying the bank "did not have a grasp of the
situation at present". Li could not be reached for comment.
In 2011, the bank, previously known as Guangdong Development
Bank, was reportedly considering a dual-listing on the Hong Kong
and Shanghai stock exchanges.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Additional reporting by Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)