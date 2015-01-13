(adds quotes from Chinese president's speech)
BEIJING Jan 13 China's ruling Communist Party
sacked a senior lawmaker who was under investigation for graft,
China's anti-corruption commission said on Tuesday, the latest
in a series of corruption cases against high ranking political
and business figures.
Bai Enpei, formerly the party boss of the southwestern
province of Yunnan, was fired from his position at China's
parliament after investigators found he accepted bribes in "huge
amounts". Bai also served as governor and party chief of the
western province of Qinghai, according to his official
biography.
Bai has been under investigation since August, the
anti-corruption commission said in a statement.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned, as other leaders
before him, that graft in China is serious enough to threaten
the Communist Party's ability to maintain its grip on power.
In a speech on Tuesday at a meeting of anti-graft
authorities, Xi said China must step up investigations and
audits of state-owned enterprises.
"State-owned assets and resources are hard-earned - the
shared wealth of the people of this country," he said, according
to state television.
China must toughen oversight of government departments that
accumulate power, or are capital-intensive or resource-rich, he
said.
The anti-corruption campaign has felled a swathe of
officials at state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation
(CNPC), the parent of PetroChina. Zhou Yongkang,
China's disgraced domestic security tsar who has become the most
high-profile target of the drive, once ran the oil giant.
