BEIJING Jan 14 Chinese anti-graft authorities
will inspect all major state-owned enterprises this year, state
media reported on Wednesday, as the country widens a sprawling
campaign against corruption.
The anti-corruption campaign has felled a swathe of
officials at state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation,
the parent of PetroChina. Zhou Yongkang, China's
disgraced domestic security tsar who has become the most
high-profile target of the drive, once ran the oil giant.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said
it would toughen a campaign to seek international cooperation in
tracking down economic fugitives and their ill-gotten assets
overseas, state media reported.
It said senior officials must "toe the line" and that the
party "will not tolerate cronyism nor allow fakery and
sycophancy", Xinhua news agency reported.
CCDI will also set up offices in eight departments of the
central government and the elite Central Committee of the ruling
Communist Party, Xinhua said.
China on Tuesday sacked a senior lawmaker who was under
investigation for taking bribes in "huge amounts", among other
charges.
In a speech on Tuesday at a meeting of anti-graft
authorities, President Xi Jinping said China must toughen
oversight of government departments that accumulate power, or
are capital-intensive or resource rich.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)