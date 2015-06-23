BEIJING, June 23 A total of 26 government bodies
and state-owned companies, including the official People's Daily
newspaper, will be targeted in the next round of corruption
inspections, the graft watchdog of China's ruling Communist
Party said on Tuesday.
They also include China Eastern Airlines, Anshan Iron and
Steel, conglomerate China Resources, the Ministry of Transport
and National Railway Administration, the watchdog said.
As part of President Xi Jinping's sweeping crackdown on
deep-seated corruption, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection has pledged to inspect "all important backbone
state-owned firms and financial institutions" this year.
More than 70 senior officials lost their positions at state
firms in 2014 after being investigated by the watchdog, which
has carried out inspections in the energy, telecom and financial
sectors, among others.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)