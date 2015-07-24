* Zhou Benshun worked with disgraced security chief for five
years
* Currently top official in province bidding for Winter
Olympics
(Recasts, adds background)
BEIJING, July 24 A former senior associate of
China's jailed one-time security chief Zhou Yongkang is being
investigated for suspected corruption, the government said on
Friday, the latest official connected with Zhou to come under
suspicion.
In a brief statement, the ruling Communist Party's
anti-graft watchdog said that Zhou Benshun was suspected of
"serious breaches of discipline and the law", a euphemism for
corruption.
It provided no other details and it was not possible to
reach him for comment.
Zhou Benshun, who is not related to Zhou Yongkang despite
sharing a family name, is currently the top official in the
northern province of Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing
and is the country's most important steel producer.
The Hebei city of Zhangjiakou is also bidding, along with
Beijing, for the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, and
Zhou Benshun has attended meetings of the bid committee. The bid
committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zhou Benshun worked for five years under Zhou Yongkang in
the Central Politics and Law Commission as its secretary
general. He was moved to the party chief position in Hebei in
2013.
Since assuming power in late 2012, President Xi Jinping, who
doubles as party and military chief, has pursued a relentless
campaign against deep-rooted corruption, vowing to go after
powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
The biggest "tiger" snared so far is Zhou Yongkang, 72, who
the government said last month had been jailed for life for
bribery, leaking state secrets and abusing power following a
closed-door trial in May.
Many of Zhou Yongkang's political allies, former aides or
colleagues, including Jiang Jiemin, who had been the top
regulator of state-owned enterprises, have been also been felled
in the crackdown.
Hebei, one of China's most important provinces and its top
steel producer, has been at the front of efforts to control
Beijing's notorious smog.
In March, Zhou said his province was paying "a huge price"
for the country's war on pollution.
Tougher anti-pollution measures and easing demand slowed
growth Hebei to 6.5 percent in 2014 from 7.7 percent in the
previous year.
Hebei churns out nearly a quarter of China's steel, but it
is now bearing the brunt of a campaign aimed at easing
dependence on heavy, polluting industries.
Hebei has struggled to find alternative sources of economic
growth and hopes a new state plan aimed at integrating the
province's economy with the cities of Beijing and Tianjin will
help reduce its reliance on steel and coal.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Adam Rose;
Editing by Robert Birsel)