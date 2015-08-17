BEIJING Aug 17 The former chief executive and
chairman of China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. is
being tried on allegations of graft, Chinese authorities said on
Monday.
Wang Yujun was put on trial on Aug. 12 in Zhenjiang, a city
in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the country's procuratorate
said in a statement on its website (www.spp.gov.cn).
Wang is accused of seeking profit for others, illegally
accepting other people's assets, and embezzling public money
using his various official roles.
The statement did not say when a verdict would be issued.
China Resources Power Holdings is one of the listed units of
state-owned China Resources Holdings, a conglomerate of energy,
land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.
An investigation into the conglomerate has ensnared at least
seven senior executives, including the chairman Song Lin.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued an extensive
campaign against corruption since taking power more than two
years ago.
Xi, like others before him, warned that the problem was so
severe it could affect the party's ability to maintain its grip
on power.
(Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Greg Mahlich)