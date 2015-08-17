BEIJING Aug 17 The former chief executive and chairman of China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. is being tried on allegations of graft, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

Wang Yujun was put on trial on Aug. 12 in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the country's procuratorate said in a statement on its website (www.spp.gov.cn).

Wang is accused of seeking profit for others, illegally accepting other people's assets, and embezzling public money using his various official roles.

The statement did not say when a verdict would be issued.

China Resources Power Holdings is one of the listed units of state-owned China Resources Holdings, a conglomerate of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.

An investigation into the conglomerate has ensnared at least seven senior executives, including the chairman Song Lin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued an extensive campaign against corruption since taking power more than two years ago.

Xi, like others before him, warned that the problem was so severe it could affect the party's ability to maintain its grip on power. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Greg Mahlich)