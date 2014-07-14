(Repeats to additional subscribers; no change to text)
BEIJING, July 14 Chinese authorities have begun
criminal investigations into three former high-ranking officials
over corruption allegations, state media said on Monday, two of
whom were allies of powerful, retired domestic security chief
Zhou Yongkang.
Sources have told Reuters that Zhou has been put under
virtual house arrest while the ruling Communist Party
investigates him for graft, though the party has made no
announcement about his case.
Several of Zhou's political allies have been held in custody
and questioned over corruption, including former Vice Minister
of Public Security Li Dongsheng and Jiang Jiemin, who was the
top regulator of state-owned enterprises for five months until
last September.
The official Xinhua news agency said criminal investigations
had been opened into Li and Jiang, along with another official,
Wang Yongchun, who was a vice president of China's biggest oil
company, China National Petroleum Corporation, the parent of
PetroChina .
Xinhua provided no other details other than that all three
were in custody.
As the wheels of Chinese justice can turn slowly their
trials may be a long way off.
President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on
deep-rooted graft since taking office last year, warning, like
many before him, the problem was so severe it could affect the
party's ability to rule.
