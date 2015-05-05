BEIJING May 5 Chinese prosecutors are
investigating the former chairman of a top investment body in
the southwestern province of Sichuan for corruption, state media
reported on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy
deepens its probe into deep-seated graft.
Huang Shunfu, once the chairman of Sichuan Provincial
Investment Group Co. Ltd., a state-owned investment firm under
Sichuan's provincial government, is suspected of taking bribes,
the official Xinhua news agency said via its microblog, citing
judicial authorities in the province.
Sichuan Provincial Investment Group is a key player in
financing construction projects in the province, and has also
been involved with energy firms.
Sichuan was once a stronghold of disgraced security boss
Zhou Yongkang, who was felled last year amid a sweeping
anti-graft campaign by President Xi Jinping.
Zhou, 72, is the most senior Chinese official to be ensnared
in a graft scandal since the party swept to power in 1949.
The crackdown has taken down at least a dozen former
associates and proteges of Zhou, once a member of the elite
Politburo Standing Committee.
The campaign has also ensnared Jiang Jiemin, the former top
regulator of state-owned enterprises and a close political ally
of Zhou.
Huang previously resigned as a delegate to the National
People's Congress, the country's largely rubber-stamp
legislature.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)