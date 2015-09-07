BEIJING, Sept 7 Chinese media are not allowed to
carry advertising which uses "extravagant wording" to promote
gifts over upcoming holidays, the ruling Communist Party's
anti-graft watchdog said, as the mooncake season approaches.
Since President Xi Jinping's appointment in 2013, the
government has cracked down on official corruption and
extravagance in China, where the flaunting of personal and often
illicit wealth and wasteful public spending has led to
widespread criticism of the party.
Gift giving is particularly popular over holidays, such as
the Mid-Autumn Festival later this month, when mooncakes are
given. The first week of October is the National Day holiday.
In a statement carried on its website late on Sunday, the
Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said media needed
to play its role in preventing an uptick in corruption over
these holidays.
Media should go undercover to expose abuses such as using
public funds to buy gifts and expose cases as soon as they come
to light, it said. China has repeatedly warned against excessive
gift giving.
"All media and websites must talk about politics, consider
the broader picture ... and not carry or report on gift
advertising that uses extravagant wording," it said.
The anti-graft campaign has over the past two years or so
dragged down sales of high-end products from the fiery
sorghum-based liquor, baijiu, to mooncakes, both traditional
popular gifts for smoothing business and official ties.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)