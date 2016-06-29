BEIJING, June 29 China's ruling Communist Party
has made some notable achievements in its fight against
corruption, but party members cannot rest on their laurels,
President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by state media on
Wednesday.
Xi has launched a war against deep-seated corruption since
assuming office more than three years ago, waging a campaign
that has brought down numerous senior officials, including
former security tsar Zhou Yongkang.
In comments ahead of the party's 95th birthday on Friday, Xi
said it had tightened its grip in the struggle against
"formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance", according
to remarks carried by the official Xinhua news agency.
The efforts of the past few years had ushered in a new
atmosphere in the party's political life, Xi said.
"At the same time as affirming this success, we must clearly
recognise that resolving problems in the party's political life
and ecology is not something that can happen in one day," he
added. "We must work with perseverance."
The party must "cast out the wicked and cherish the
virtuous" and give "unhealthy tendencies" no place to hide so
that the sources of corruption are eradicated, and ensure
upright officials are praised and honoured, Xi said.
"Punish those officials who comply in appearance but oppose
in heart, go out of their way to curry favour, resort to deceit
and do nothing."
