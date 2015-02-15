SHANGHAI Feb 15 The former deputy health
commission chief in the Chinese city of Shanghai has been
sentenced to 19 years in prison after being found guilty of
taking bribes, corruption and embezzlement, the official Xinhua
news agency said on Sunday.
Huang Fengping, formerly second-in-command of the city's
Commission of Health and Family Planning, was arrested in
December 2013 amid a government crackdown on corruption in the
health service.
Xinhua, quoting the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate Court, said
Huang was found to have embezzled 70,000 yuan ($11,200) of
public property and taken monetary bribes amounting to 3.1
million yuan. The 50-year-old also used his position to do
favours for others, it said.
In September, British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
was fined a record 3 billion yuan for paying bribes to doctors
to use its drugs.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)