By Charlie Zhu, David Lague and Fergus Jensen
LIMAU, Indonesia Dec 19 In a muddy clearing in
southern Sumatra, a portable diesel power plant hammers away
alongside a wellhead, struggling to extract crude from a
depleted reservoir that lies below farmland and rubber
plantations.
It was much easier to extract cash from a state-owned
Chinese oil giant.
A subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC),
PetroChina Daqing Oilfield, paid $85 million to pump from three
blocks in the ageing Limau field under a 2013 contract with
Indonesia's state-owned oil company, Pertamina, according to
senior Chinese oil industry officials with knowledge of the
transaction.
Today, the three Limau blocks squeeze out less than three
percent of the oil pumped when output peaked in the 1960s. When
PetroChina Daqing announced the deal, it didn't disclose the
seller, the price or any other financial details.
"We all know it is a ridiculous investment, but I have no
idea where the money has actually ended up," says a senior
Chinese oil industry official who has seen budget figures for
the Limau wells.
The management at CNPC is now investigating the deal as part
of a sweeping crackdown on official graft by Chinese President
Xi Jinping that has destroyed a powerful political rival who
once ran the oil giant - Zhou Yongkang. The anti-corruption
campaign is cutting a swathe through the senior management ranks
at CNPC, with at least a dozen former top managers under arrest.
There is vast scope for corruption inside the CNPC
empire, which includes its huge listed subsidiary PetroChina
Company Ltd and hundreds of other
units, say company officials familiar with the investigation.
The group is one of the world's biggest corporations, last year
reporting revenues of $432 billion. Current and former senior
company officials say it is difficult to keep track of all the
businesses and deals underway.
`THIS IS CRAZY'
Indonesia's anti-graft watchdog told Reuters last month that
it plans to probe the country's oil sector. Satoto Agustono,
director of development at Pertamina EP, a unit of Pertamina,
said he had no knowledge of the price of the Limau deal but said
oil companies sometimes paid top dollar for risky investments.
"The oil and gas business is really crazy," he said. "We do
not know why they want to buy at high prices when production is
low. But, some people, they buy it. This is crazy."
Chinese oil industry officials say they have identified two
other suspect deals in Indonesia in which the CNPC group paid a
combined $350 million to buy assets from little-known private
companies. "Basically, they are worthless," says the same oil
industry official who has seen the budgeting figures for the
Limau deal. "It has caused heavy losses for the state."
CNPC chairman Zhou Jiping told an internal meeting in August
that the company would "actively explore" new ways of conducting
investigations in its overseas operations as part of its
crackdown on corruption, the company said in a statement on its
website. A CNPC group spokesman in Beijing declined to answer
questions from Reuters about the suspect deals.
The story of the Limau transaction provides a window into
the mechanics of what Chinese oil industry officials say is one
suspect deal.
Interviews with CNPC officials, searches of company filings
and documents related to the agreement reviewed by Reuters show
PetroChina Daqing paid for control of a shell company registered
in a tax haven, the British Virgin Islands (BVI). This
transaction allowed PetroChina Daqing to take over the operation
of the three Limau blocks.
Only a trickle of oil has been pumped since the deal was
announced in March 2013, according to Chinese and Indonesian oil
industry officials with knowledge of the field.
TARGETTING ZHOU
The probes into the Indonesian deals are part of a much
wider corruption investigation in China that has sparked the
biggest political upheaval since the 1989 Tiananmen protests.
Zhou Yongkang, born in 1942, was a member of China's elite
Politburo Standing Committee until his retirement in 2012. A
former head of China's feared internal security apparatus, he is
now almost certain to become the most senior leader to be
prosecuted since the 1981 trial of the Gang of Four, driving
figures behind the Cultural Revolution.
On December 6, the official Xinhua News Agency said Zhou had
been expelled from the ruling Communist Party. The statement
accused him of corruption and leaking state secrets. Zhou's case
has been handed to judicial authorities, it said - terminology
that usually means criminal charges will follow. It is not known
if he has a lawyer.
Zhou built an extensive power base at CNPC as he rose to the
top of the oil giant in the 1990s. At least 11 other former top
CNPC group officials are under arrest. Two - former CNPC vice
president Wang Yongchun and the former head of the group's
Indonesian operations, Wei Zhigang - were involved in assessing
the Limau investment, according to Chinese oil industry
officials. Wang Yongchun was also president of PetroChina Daqing
Oilfield.
"The investigations into Wang and Wei are linked to but not
limited to the Limau acquisition," said one of the Chinese oil
industry officials.
Two months before he was arrested in August last year, Wang
said the company was keen to expand in Indonesia, according to
the company's website. Wang was quoted hailing the Limau deal as
an example of deepening cooperation.
In a November 28 report, the Communist Party mouthpiece, the
People's Daily newspaper, confirmed that graft busters were
probing Zhou's network in the petroleum industry. It was the
first official acknowledgement the CNPC arrests were tied to
him.
CNPC has disowned Zhou. "We will never provide shelter for
corrupt elements," the company pledged in a statement coinciding
with the news of his arrest.
Under former CNPC head Jiang Jiemin, who was arrested last
year, the group launched a headlong spending splurge, heeding a
political command to secure more offshore oil reserves. In the
five years to 2013, the company spent $25 billion on overseas
assets and $241 billion on capital expenditure.
Investigators are now scrutinizing the group's domestic and
offshore spending on oilfields, oil service contracts and
equipment supply deals.
Jiang and Wang Yongchun have been expelled from the party
and are under investigation for "taking huge bribes," according
to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).
Calls to the Beijing numbers for the CCDI spokesman on the
agency's website were not answered.
As is routine in Chinese corruption cases, Jiang, Wang and
Wei couldn't be reached for comment nor could their lawyers be
identified.
SHELL COMPANIES
Indonesia has been a key target for the CNPC group's
expansion plans. Once self sufficient in oil, output in the
Southeast Asian nation has declined since its 1995 peak. Jakarta
has been anxious to attract foreign investment to arrest falling
production.
Some of CNPC's early investments in Indonesia, made when oil
prices were lower, have paid off. Its listed unit, PetroChina,
bought the Indonesian assets of U.S. oil producer Devon Energy
Corp in 2002. CNPC was the country's seventh-ranked
producer in 2011 with 3,500 employees and an annual output of
about 40 million barrels.
The Limau deal was a departure from PetroChina Daqing
Oilfield's normal business model. The oil services company
hailed the 2013 agreement as its first
"technology-for-resources" deal, having traditionally relied on
fees for its income. In this deal, it would trade its expertise
in extracting oil from mature fields in return for a share of
any increased output, it said in a statement.
In a subsequent statement in June last year, the company
said it had completed an "equity acquisition related to the
Limau project," without disclosing the seller or the price.
Interviews with Chinese oil industry officials and documents
related to the transaction show PetroChina Daqing actually
bought Vision Horizon Holdings Ltd., a company registered in the
British Virgin Islands. A company search shows that Vision
Horizon was registered in May 2009. BVI companies are not
required to disclose directors and shareholders.
Through other shell companies registered in the tax haven,
Vision Horizon is linked to BVI-registered Indospec Energy
Limau, the company that holds a joint operating contract for the
three Limau blocks. In an interview with Reuters in his Jakarta
office, the chief executive of Indospec Energy Limau, Indra
Wijaya, confirmed that the company had won the contract from
Pertamina through a tender.
A draft of the 91-page contract reviewed by Reuters shows
that Indospec Energy Limau is scheduled to invest another $50
million in the first three years of a 20-year operating
agreement.
Wijaya, who said he had earlier worked for Pertamina for
more than 20 years, confirmed that Vision Horizon was involved
in the Limau deal but declined to provide details. Wijaya also
declined to discuss PetroChina's $85 million payment. "This is
about our business," he said. "I am not going to give any
answer."
UNLIKELY TO MEET TARGET
Like many of Indonesia's mature oilfields, Limau has been in
decline since it peaked in the 1960s. The field covers more than
200 square kilometres of forest and farmland, including patches
of rubber and palm oil plantation, in South Sumatra Province.
In a 2013 technical paper, Wijaya and two Pertamina experts
advocated using advanced recovery methods to boost ouput. They
reported that production from the three blocks had peaked at
46,000 barrels a day in 1960. A report by Wood Mackenzie, an
energy consultancy, showed that by the 1990s, water injection
and other recovery methods were needed to keep the field
pumping.
A company that earlier operated Limau, Hong Kong-listed
South Sea Petroleum Holdings Ltd, said in a stock
exchange filing that output for the entire field in 2007 was
about 7,000 barrels a day. The combined output from the three
blocks is now about 1,200 barrels a day, according to
Pertamina's Agustono.
In its 2013 statement announcing the deal, PetroChina Daqing
said it aimed to boost production of the three Limau blocks to
about 7,300 barrels a day. Upstream industry experts familiar
with the Limau field say it is highly unlikely that PetroChina
will ever meet this target.
