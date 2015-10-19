BEIJING Oct 19 China's anti-graft watchdog has
criticised the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper the
People's Daily for abuses at some of its subsidiaries and
bureaus including covering up news in exchange for money and
misusing government funds.
Since President Xi Jinping unveiled a massive new push to
root out deep-seated corruption three years ago, party
graft-busting teams have been sent into government departments
around the country.
Completing its latest inspection at the People's Daily, the
party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said the
newspapers' stories had created a "good atmosphere" in the
corruption fight.
But it also discovered some serious problems, the watchdog
said in a statement released late on Sunday.
Government money has been spent on taking holidays, and when
problems are discovered they are often not handled properly, it
said.
"Some domestic bureaus have used party newspaper resources
to seek profits for development projects; some subsidiaries have
a problem of taking money to either report news or not report
news, or engage in blackmail over news," the watchdog said.
It did not give details.
The People's Daily Editor-in-Chief Yang Zhenwu was quoted in
the commission's statement as saying the paper would take on
board the inspectors' report and use it as a warning to make
sure corruption-fighting efforts are fully implemented.
The government has long been campaigning against reporters
covering up news or giving more favourable coverage to a subject
in exchange for money.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)