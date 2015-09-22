BEIJING, Sept 22 China's Communist Party has
sacked the assistant chairman of the country's securities
regulator, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, days
after it was announced he was the subject of a graft probe.
Zhang Yujun was under investigation for suspected "serious
violation of discipline", the country's graft watchdog reported
on Sept 16, using the euphemism it employs for corruption.
Zhang is the first China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) official to come under investigation amid stock market
turmoil, which started in June.
