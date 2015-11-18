BEIJING Nov 18 A senior official at China's
securities regulator has been "taken away", financial magazine
Caixin reported, employing a euphemism often used to describe
individuals assisting authorities with an investigation.
Citing unidentified sources, Caixin reported that it was not
known whether Xi Longsheng, head of internal inspection at the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was himself under
scrutiny or assisting with an investigation into other people.
The magazine also did not provide details of any authorities
involved.
Calls by Reuters to the stock regulator seeking confirmation
were unanswered.
The country's anti-corruption watchdog announced on Friday
that it was investigating a deputy head of the CSRC, Yao Gang,
for suspected "serious breaches of discipline", a term usually
used to refer to corruption.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy scrutiny
since a meltdown in stock markets in mid-June. President Xi
Jinping, who has launched a sweeping campaign against
corruption, has also promised to give stock market investors
adequate protection.
Sources also told Reuters earlier the government was
considering bringing together its banking, insurance and
securities regulators into a single super-commission, following
a more than 40 percent slide in the stock market between
mid-June and August that was blamed in part on poor inter-agency
coordination.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)