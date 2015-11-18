BEIJING Nov 18 A senior official at China's securities regulator has been "taken away", financial magazine Caixin reported, employing a euphemism often used to describe individuals assisting authorities with an investigation.

Citing unidentified sources, Caixin reported that it was not known whether Xi Longsheng, head of internal inspection at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was himself under scrutiny or assisting with an investigation into other people. The magazine also did not provide details of any authorities involved.

Calls by Reuters to the stock regulator seeking confirmation were unanswered.

The country's anti-corruption watchdog announced on Friday that it was investigating a deputy head of the CSRC, Yao Gang, for suspected "serious breaches of discipline", a term usually used to refer to corruption.

China's financial regulators have been under heavy scrutiny since a meltdown in stock markets in mid-June. President Xi Jinping, who has launched a sweeping campaign against corruption, has also promised to give stock market investors adequate protection.

Sources also told Reuters earlier the government was considering bringing together its banking, insurance and securities regulators into a single super-commission, following a more than 40 percent slide in the stock market between mid-June and August that was blamed in part on poor inter-agency coordination. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)