UPDATE 3-Accenture's full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares fall
* 2nd-qtr profit $1.33/shr vs est. $1.30 (Adds details, updates shares)
BEIJING Aug 7 China's Communist Party has expelled a former official of the country's securities regulator after an investigation showed he had taken bribes, the anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.
Li Liang, former head of the investor protection department at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was found to have abused his previous position and accepted bribes, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* 2nd-qtr profit $1.33/shr vs est. $1.30 (Adds details, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, March 23 JBS SA has suspended beef production at 33 of 36 plants in Brazil, the company said on Thursday, due to embargoes on exports to foreign countries after a corruption scandal raised sanitary questions about the Brazilian meatpacking industry.