BEIJING Aug 7 China's Communist Party has expelled a former official of the country's securities regulator after an investigation showed he had taken bribes, the anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

Li Liang, former head of the investor protection department at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was found to have abused his previous position and accepted bribes, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)