BEIJING, Sept 16 The assistant chairman of China's securities regulator is under investigation for suspected "serious violation of discipline", the country's graft watchdog said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as authorities work to restore confidence in the stock market after a fumbled intervention and suspicion of irregular trading.

The graft watchdog gave no further details but the terminology it used in its statement on its website is a euphemism for corruption.

It is unclear whether the investigation of the official, Zhang Yujun, is linked to this year's boom and bust in stock prices. He was not available for comment.

Zhang is the first China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) official to come under investigation amid the market turmoil, which started in June.

Zhang, who published a book on the 2007 global financial crisis after a stint at Harvard, was seen as an outspoken, media-friendly regulator.

He previously served as general manager of the stock exchange in the city of Shenzhen.

He presided over meetings with securities firms and fund managers in early August, urging them to toughen management of their margin financing business, lower leverage of structured products, refrain from facilitating grey market lending to stock investors and ban the use of programme trading in "malicious" shorting activities.

Since June, authorities have swept up market participants, journalists, fund managers, and social media commentators in a crackdown on alleged market manipulation.

Sources told Reuters last week that the ruling Communist Party has begun seeking an eventual replacement for the head of the CSRC, Xiao Gang, who faces internal criticism over his handling of the market instability.

The sources did not say a decision had been made to replace him, but insiders said the government was displeased with the way financial regulators managed both the rapid rise and ensuing crash of stocks this year.

China's blue chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index have fallen about 40 percent since mid-June.

A rally on Wednesday included shares in CITIC Securities , China's biggest brokerage, which said late on Tuesday some of its senior managers were under police investigation as part of an investigation into possible market manipulation.

