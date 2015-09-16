(Corrects designation in headline and paragraph 1 to assistant chairman, not chairman's assistant)

BEIJING, Sept 16 The assistant chairman of China's securities regulator is under investigation for suspected "serious violation of discipline", the country's graft watchdog said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It gave no further details. The terminology is the usual euphemism the watchdog uses for graft. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)