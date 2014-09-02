SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China has replaced the
Communist Party leader of the coal-rich northern province of
Shanxi amid what a top leader said was a grim corruption problem
and a troubled political scene, state media reported.
Wang Rulin will take up the post of Shanxi party chief,
replacing Yuan Chunqing, who will be shifted to the central
government's leading group for rural work, the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
Wang previously served as the governor and party boss of the
northeastern province of Jilin, bordering North Korea, Xinhua
reported earlier.
Several officials in the province have come under
investigation for corruption, including provincial vice governor
Ren Runhou, who is suspected of "serious violations of the law",
China's top anti-graft body said on Friday. Ren is the latest
target of an intensifying crackdown on corruption under
President Xi Jinping.
Liu Yunshan, a member of the seven-man Politburo Standing
Committee, told Shanxi officials the province's "political
ecology" was riddled with problems and the situation with regard
to party building, clean government and the fight against
corruption was grim, Xinhua said.
"The party headquarters attaches great importance to the
problems in Shanxi, and attaches great importance to the
development of Shanxi's leaders and officials, and has decided
to institute a major reshuffle of the provincial party
committee," Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.
President Xi has vowed to take down high-flying "tigers" as
well as lowly "flies" in an expanding war against pervasive
graft.
Shanxi is one of China's top coal producing provinces and
its economy boomed on the back of soaring energy demand over the
past decade.
Shanxi's governor is Li Xiaopeng, a former chairman of
Huaneng Power International Inc and the son of
ex-premier Li Peng.
The chairman of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank)
, the country's third-largest listed
lender, plans to take on the role of deputy party secretary in
the country's northern province of Jilin.
Jiang Chaoliang, who became chairman of AgBank in January
2012, plans to assist with reform in the province, according to
a statement posted on the website of The People's Government of
Jilin Province late on Sunday.
Jiang resigned from his post at AgBank effective Aug. 31,
the bank said in a statement on Monday.
