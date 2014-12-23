SHANGHAI Dec 23 A former top executive at a
China's largest coal producer has been put under investigation
by the country's top graft busting body, the latest in a series
of corruption cases against high ranking political and business
figures.
Former vice president of China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
Hua Zeqiao is suspected of "serious
violations" of the law, a euphemism for corruption, according to
a notice published by China's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection.
Hua, aged 62, served as vice president of the company in
charge of coal marketing from 2004, according to public filings
on Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.
Another two executives at Shenhua are also under
investigation, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
said in a brief statement on Monday.
The probe into Hua follows widening investigations of
officials in the energy sector under President Xi Jinping's
crackdown on corruption.
Earlier on Tuesday, China arrested the former boss of
state-owned Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), the
country's largest aluminium producer, and expelled him from the
party over graft allegations.
The campaign has also snared former security chief Zhou
Yongkang, who disappeared from public view in October, while the
government said on Monday that it was also investigating one-a
time senior aide to former president Hu Jintao.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Fayen Wong; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)