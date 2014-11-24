BEIJING Nov 24 China's corruption watchdog has
launched a series of inspections into state-owned enterprises
and government bodies including China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec Group), Asia's largest oil refiner, state media said on
Monday.
The inspectors, part of China's Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI), will focus on senior figures
within Sinopec who may be promoted to leadership roles.
The official Xinhua news agency said the inspection would be
complete within one month.
Sinopec Group is the parent company of China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp . The inspection will also
take in government institutions and other state companies,
including China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd.
A spokesman for China Unicom declined to comment. Sinopec
and China Southern were not immediately reachable for comment.
President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on
corruption since taking power, warning that the problem is a
threat to the Communist Party's very survival and vowing to go
after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
The crackdown has so far netted Zhou Yongkang, former
security chief and previously an oil industry man, and Jiang
Jiemin, former head of top energy group China National Petroleum
Corp, the parent of PetroChina Co Ltd .
Earlier this month, China's top prosecutor said a senior
official of China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) was
under investigation suspected of having received bribes, the
first executive from the offshore oil and gas firm embroiled by
Beijing's war on graft.
