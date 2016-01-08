BEIJING Jan 8 The former head of China's fifth
largest steelmaker has been expelled from the ruling Communist
Party for graft and will face a criminal investigation, the
country's top anti-corruption watchdog said on Friday.
Deng Qilin, veteran former chairman of the Wuhan Iron and
Steel Group, was first put under investigation by the Communist
Party's graftbuster, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI), last August.
The group, based in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province,
is one of China's oldest steel mills and is also the parent of
the Shanghai-listed Wuhan Iron and Steel Corp.. The
company was not immediately available for comment.
CCDI said in a statement posted on its website
(www.ccdi.gov.cn) on Friday that Deng was guilty of serious
discipline violations, and had used his position to pursue his
own private interests and those of his relatives.
It said Deng had obstructed and deceived investigators, and
also accused him of a long-term involvement in "superstitious
activities", a charge often employed by the Party to discredit
corrupt officials.
Deng, 65, was an influential figure in China's steel sector
until his official retirement in June last year. He served as
head of the China Iron and Steel Association and was also a
longstanding member of the National People's Congress, the
country's legislature.
Since taking office three years ago, Chinese President Xi
Jinping has waged a war against corruption that has brought down
numerous senior officials and state enterprise executives.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)