(Adds second official to be prosecuted)
BEIJING, June 26 A former top Chinese security
official in Tibet is being investigated for suspected
corruption, the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog
said on Friday, in a rare example of corruption-busters going
into the restive and remote region.
Le Dake, now deputy head of Tibet's regional legislature, is
being investigated for alleged "serious violation of discipline
and law", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said,
using the usual euphemism for graft.
It gave no other details and it was not possible to contact
Le for comment.
According to his official biography, Le was head of the
State Security Department in Tibet from 2004 to 2013.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to combat deep-seated
corruption since assuming power in late 2012, though parts of
the country with big minority populations, such as Xinjiang and
Tibet, have largely escaped the campaign so far.
In January, state media said that anti-graft authorities
found 15 senior Communist Party officials in Tibet guilty of
corruption last year and punished them.
In a separate statement, the anti-graft watchdog said Huang
Xiangtian, who was Communist Party chief of Tibetan capital
Lhasa's economic development zone, would be prosecuted for
bribery and embezzlement.
Both are members of China's majority Han ethnic group. Few
Tibetans get positions of real power in Tibet, despite forming
the majority of the population.
China has ruled Tibet with an iron hand since People's
Liberation Army troops "peacefully liberated" the region in
1950.
Tibetan parts of China erupted in widespread anti-Chinese
protests in 2008, and what China calls the Tibet Autonomous
Region remains under tight security.
Activists say China tramples on religious freedom and
culture in Tibet. China rejects such criticism, saying its rule
ended serfdom in Tibet and brought development to a backward,
poverty-stricken region.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)