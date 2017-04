BEIJING Oct 12 The former chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation and its listed firm PetroChina has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft, Chinese state television said on Monday.

Jiang was a close associate of Zhou Yongkang, the once-powerful domestic security chief and member of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, the most senior person to have been charged with corruption. (Reporting By Adam Rose and Judy Hua; Editing by Kim Coghill)