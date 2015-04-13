BEIJING, April 13 The former head of China's state asset regulator faced charges of bribery, abuse of power and other corrupt practices in a trial that began in a central China court on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Jiang Jiemin ran the state asset regulator for just five months before he was sacked after being accused of corruption in September 2013. He was formally charged last month.

Jiang was also a former head of CNPC, the parent of PetroChina Co. Ltd. , and a close associate of Zhou Yongkang, the powerful domestic security chief who has also been charged with corruption.

He is being tried at the Hanjiang Intermediate People's Court in Hubei province, Xinhua said, without providing other details.

It was unclear how long the trial would last. Typically, cases take only a day or two to be heard, with a verdict delivered a few weeks later. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)