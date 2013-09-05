* Chinese leader has made fighting graft a central theme
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 5 An intensifying crackdown on
corruption in China is a positive development that should be
welcomed by companies doing business there, and not be a source
of concern, a senior U.N. crime-fighting official said on
Thursday.
Some foreign firms in China are getting increasingly jumpy
about a spate of corruption and anti-trust investigations by
Chinese authorities and are hiring lawyers to make sure their
operations comply with the law.
Graft investigations have targeted the pharmaceutical
industry while authorities have also launched a major probe into
China's leading oil and gas company.
Dimitri Vlassis, head of the corruption and economic crime
branch of the Vienna-based U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime
(UNODC), said corporate leaders should use the campaign against
graft as an opportunity for reform.
"The (Chinese) authorities are taking this issue very, very
seriously and they have increased their anti-corruption drive
more generally in visible ways in the past couple of years," he
said in a telephone interview.
Companies should welcome this and review internal processes,
he said, but make sure this was not simply an issue of complying
with the law.
"It is also a matter of actually doing the right thing and
engaging in competition based on a set of ethical principles,
ethical behaviour," Vlassis added, advocating corporate
zero-tolerance of graft.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has
made fighting corruption a central theme of his administration.
"What I see are very important and consistently determined
steps forward," Vlassis said.
NOT ONLY CHINA
The biggest foreign firm in the spotlight is British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which Chinese police have
accused of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($489.92 million) to
travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors to boost the
sale of its medicines. GSK has said some of its senior Chinese
executives appeared to have broken the law and that it has
zero-tolerance for bribery.
Last month, the official Xinhua news agency reported that
China was intensifying its investigation into bribery in the
pharmaceutical and medical services sector with a fresh
three-month investigation.
China is increasingly important for big drugmakers, which
rely on growth in emerging markets to offset slower sales in the
West.
Vlassis declined to comment about specific investigations,
but said the fact that anti-corruption "enforcement activity
comes across as a source of concern is worrisome".
He said a U.N. anti-corruption convention that took effect
in 2005, including a monitoring mechanism that become
operational five years later, had helped galvanise global
action.
"It is not only China. The numbers of countries that are
cracking down is increasing and it is widespread," he said.
Regions making progress include Latin America and parts of
Asia, Vlassis said, adding there was also some "very promising
first results" in parts of Africa.
