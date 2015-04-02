BEIJING, April 2 A senior executive of state-run China Southern Power Grid is under criminal investigation, legal authorities in Guangdong province said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The statement confirmed a report on the official state news agency Xinhua about the investigation.

Xiao Peng, the company's deputy general manager and member of the board, is the second high-level executive to come under scrutiny this week.

On Monday, authorities said Qi Dacai, the company's vice president and director, was under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations." (Reporting By Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)