(Recasts, adds background)
BEIJING, March 30 A top executive of state-run
China Southern Power Grid is under investigation for "serious
disciplinary violations", the graft watchdog of Guangdong
province said on Monday, as the government presses home its
fight against pervasive corruption.
Qi Dacai is a vice president and director of the Southern
Power Grid, the Guangdong disciplinary authorities said in a
short statement on its website gdjct.gd.gov.cn.
"Serious disciplinary violations" is the term usually used
to refer to corruption in China.
Calls to Qi's office in Guangzhou went unanswered. The
company's press department was not immediately available for
comment.
The ruling Communist Party has targeted 26 big state-owned
firms for graft inspections this year, including China Southern
Power Grid, China Power Investment Corp and State
Nuclear Power Technology Corp.
The anti-graft efforts at state firms coincides with the
expected roll-out of ambitious new guidelines to overhaul
China's inefficient state sector.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies" in his struggle against
corruption, warning, like others before him, that the problem is
so bad it could affect the party's grip on power.
Several senior former and current officials have been
felled, including retired domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang,
once one of China's most powerful men.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Jeremy Laurence)