BEIJING, April 2 Two senior energy executives are under investigation, authorities in China said on Thursday, as a corruption crackdown on state-owned enterprises continues to fell top officials.

The deputy general manager and board member of state-run China Southern Power Grid, Xiao Peng, is under criminal investigation for "work-related crimes," the procuratorate in Guangdong province said in a statement on its website.

And at state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), a former general manager named Wu Zhenfang is being probed for "serious disciplinary violations," the central government's corruption watchdog said on its website.

A call to Peng's office went unanswered. CNOOC could also not be reached for comment.

China's president, Xi Jinping, has warned that corruption threatens the survival of China's ruling Communist Party and his two-year anti-graft campaign has brought down scores of senior officials in the party, the government, the military and state-owned enterprises.

Peng is the second high-level executive at China Southern Power Grid, one of the country's two national power grid operators, to come under scrutiny this week.

On Monday, authorities said Qi Dacai, the company's vice president and director, was under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations."

On Tuesday, authorities announced an investigation into a top executive at state-owned Baosteel Group.

(Reporting By Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)