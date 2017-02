SINGAPORE Aug 23 China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the country's top shipping conglomerate, will name Ma Zehua as chief executive on Wednesday, replacing Wei Jiafu who will retain his position as chairman, a company official told Reuters.

"This is a role change for Capt. Wei. The action has nothing to do with his capabilities or his business performance, but because of his age. This is normal for state-owned enterprises," said the COSCO official, who asked not to be identified. (Reporting by Randy Fabi)