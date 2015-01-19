Brazil's Vale says 260,000 tns iron ore on sunken ship was insured
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
SHANGHAI Jan 19 China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company has received a $1.75 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of China to buy 53 new ships, which it plans to order from Chinese shipyards, the firm said on Monday.
The state-backed shipping conglomerate, which controls China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , said the ships would include oil tankers, container ships and dry-bulk vessels, which would help replace 100 vessels the firm has scrapped in the last two years.
It said the agreement with China Export-Import Bank was signed on Friday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that 260,000 tonnes of fine iron ore on a South Korean ship that sank in the South Atlantic had been insured.
April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE Mar-17 Mar-16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 81,330 73,884 +10.1 2 Ram P/U 46,384 43,647 +6.3 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,410 47,966 -11.6 4 Nissan Rogue