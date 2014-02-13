HONG KONG Feb 13 Chinese online cosmetics retailer Jumei.com has hired Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs for an up to $600 million U.S. initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The IPO is expected for the first half of 2014, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)