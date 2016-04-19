(Adds comment from Soresco lawyer, background on refinery project)

BEIJING, April 18 China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called for talks after Costa Rica's state-run oil company, Recope, said last week it had decided to abandon a $1.5 billion refinery upgrade project it was working on with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

In 2009, the two firms formed a company called Soresco, with each putting in $50 million. But the project has been paralysed since 2013 by Costa Rica's comptroller after complaints of conflicts of interest in the feasibility studies.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he had noted the media reports on the issue, adding that relations had been developing well in recent years.

"As for individual problems that arise during our cooperation, we hope the relevant companies in both countries can continue to increase communication, understand each other's concerns and find an appropriate resolution," he told a daily news briefing, without elaborating.

Later on Monday, a lawyer for Soresco said Costa Rica could face international arbitration and steep legal fees if Recope's decision stands.

"(Recope) is unilaterally deciding on the contract (and) will have to deal with the consequences," Soresco lawyer Enrique Rojas said in an interview, adding the contract stipulated that the London Court of International Arbitration could be called in to settle the matter.

The upgrade at the Puerto Limon refinery would have boosted crude processing capacity to 65,000 barrels per day from 18,000 bpd.

Costa Rica made the surprise move in 2007 of breaking off its decades-long relations with Taiwan, now recognised only by a handful of small countries, including the rest of Central America. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as a wayward province, to be brought under its control by force if needed.

China lent Costa Rica nearly $400 million in 2013 during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.