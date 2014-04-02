UPDATE 2-New Zealand's Fletcher Building hit by boom-time labour shortage
* Cut in earnings outlook to NZ$610-650 mln vs NS$720-740 mln
BEIJING, April 2 China's state stockpiler said it had sold 40,119 tonnes of raw cotton in its first auction of the fibre since cutting the minimum bidding price as it looks to offload its massive reserves.
China sold nearly 80 percent of the 50,179 tonnes of cotton offered in its daily auction on Tuesday, the China National Cotton Reserves Corporation said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Cotton markets around the world are watching closely as China unwinds a stockpiling scheme under which it has amassed more than 10 million tonnes of the fibre - around 60 percent of global cotton inventories.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Cut in earnings outlook to NZ$610-650 mln vs NS$720-740 mln
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.
March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Lo