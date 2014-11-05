BEIJING Nov 5 China will give farmers subsidies
of up to 2,000 yuan per tonne for cotton harvested this year
outside its top producing region of Xinjiang, the China Cotton
Association said on Wednesday.
Xinjiang accounts for more than half of China's cotton
production but the fibre is also grown in provinces including
Shandong, Hebei, Henan and Jiangsu.
China has overhauled its support policy for cotton growers
this year, replacing a stockpiling programme with direct
subsidies for farmers.
Growers in Xinjiang will be subsidised if the market price
for cotton drops below 19,800 yuan per tonne, the government
said earlier this year.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)