BEIJING Nov 5 China will give farmers subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan per tonne for cotton harvested this year outside its top producing region of Xinjiang, the China Cotton Association said on Wednesday.

Xinjiang accounts for more than half of China's cotton production but the fibre is also grown in provinces including Shandong, Hebei, Henan and Jiangsu.

China has overhauled its support policy for cotton growers this year, replacing a stockpiling programme with direct subsidies for farmers.

Growers in Xinjiang will be subsidised if the market price for cotton drops below 19,800 yuan per tonne, the government said earlier this year. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)