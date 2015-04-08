BEIJING, April 8 China has set its target price for cotton in 2015 in the top growing region of Xinjiang at 19,100 yuan ($3,080) per tonne, down from 19,800 yuan last year, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said late on Tuesday.

China introduced a new subsidy system for cotton farmers last year under which growers are paid the difference between the target price and the average market price for cotton.

The low target price could prompt farmers to plant less of the fibre, of which China is the world's top consumer, analysts said.

($1 = 6.2005 yuan) (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton)