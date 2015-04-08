(Recasts; adds comment, detail)

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, April 8 China has reduced the target price its cotton subsidy scheme is based on in the major growing region of Xinjiang by 3.5 percent, with analysts saying the step would have little impact on output in one of the world's top growers.

The 2015 target price for cotton in Xinjiang was set at 19,100 yuan ($3,080) per tonne, down from 19,800 yuan last year, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said late on Tuesday.

Under a new subsidy system introduced in Xinjiang last year, China pays growers the difference between the target price and the average market price for cotton.

The new target is more than double international prices , and another negative signal for imports, following last year's move by Beijing to reduce quotas. With huge state stocks in warehouses, China's output will need to fall substantially before the country needs to ramp up imports again.

"I think 19,100 means they can still get a pretty good level of subsidy," said one trade source, who estimated farmers earned about 1.5 yuan per kg of seed cotton for their 2014 crop.

A cut to the target price had been expected by the market and had little impact on domestic futures, said Li Ruolan, analyst at Tianma Futures.

She added that some Xinjiang farmers had already started planting ahead of confirmation of the price.

But the modest reduction could make it difficult for the government to achieve a 15-percent decline in planting in Xinjiang that it had indicated as a goal last month.

Most market watchers expect output to be significantly lower in provinces outside Xinjiang where subsidies are smaller.

Surveys have pointed to cotton acreage falling by as much as a third in Shandong province, and 20 percent for the country in total.

Output in China, the world's second biggest producer after India, is expected to fall to around 5-5.4 million tonnes in 2015.

($1 = 6.2005 yuan) (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)