SHANGHAI Nov 3 More than 40 percent of goods
sold online in China last year were either counterfeits or of
bad quality, the official Xinhua news agency said, illustrating
the extent of a problem that has bogged down the fast-growing
online sector.
According to the report, which was delivered to China's top
lawmakers on Monday, just under 59 percent of items sold online
last year were "genuine or of good quality", Xinhua said.
China has been trying to shake off a notoriety for pirated
and counterfeit goods, long a major headache for global brands
targeting the Chinese market from iPhone maker Apple Inc
to luxury retailer LVMH.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has been lobbying to stay off a U.S. blacklist for fakes after
coming under renewed pressure this year over suspected
counterfeits sold on its shopping platforms.
The report called for "accelerated legislation in
e-commerce, improved supervision and clarification of consumers'
rights and sellers' responsibilities". It added these were
needed due to the rapid emergence of online sales, which grew 40
percent last year to 2.8 trillion yuan ($441.84 billion).
China wants to boost protection for consumers online, where
there is still a lot of uncertainty about how consumers can
claim compensation or hold online vendors to account. The report
added customer complaints about online orders hit 77,800 last
year, a steep jump of 356.6 percent against 2013.
