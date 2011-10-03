(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Oct 1.)

By Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Oct 1 (IFR) - A sharp sell-off in Chinese high-yield bonds is blurring the lines between debt and equity as investors scramble to hedge risks.

Corporate bond investors have long been using other asset markets as proxy hedges for their volatile and illiquid investments, while stock market investors are beginning to eye the equity-like returns reflected in Chinese high-yield bonds.

The vicious sell-off in Chinese sub-investment grade bonds gathered pace in recent months amid a slew of fraud allegations, corporate governance issues and funding concerns.

The latest negative headline to hit the sector was a warning last week from S&P that the worst was yet to come for the Chinese property sector, which accounts for the biggest proportion of outstanding high-yield bonds from the country.

S&P's report was particularly critical of the liquidity positions of Coastal Greenland, Shanghai Zendai property and SRE Group, which it categorised as weak. These borrowers have bonds maturing over the next two years, which currently yield an eye-popping 38%-48%.

Even those considered to have adequate liquidity have been trashed, with credits like Yuzhou Properties, Kaisa Group and Renhe Commercial trading at yields of 25%-30%. (See table at bottom.)

With few options in the credit market, bondholders have been venturing into other asset classes to hedge their investments, going short on shares of the debtor firms to offset positions.

Single-name CDS contracts are all but non-existent in the Chinese high-yield market. Default protection is available only in the top names, and even those are very illiquid with wide bid-offer spreads.

Short selling in the more liquid stock market may compensate for credit losses, for investors able to stomach the volatility.

Stocks like Evergrande and Country Garden rallied 65% and 40% to their 2011 peaks before tumbling 50% and 45%, respectively, in the past two months.

"The risk of using stocks as a hedge is the volatility in that sector. Equities do slide when there are credit-related stresses, but they also rally very sharply when there is a recovery," said Binay Chandgothia, CIO at the Hong Kong office of Principal Global Investors, which manages more than $200bn of assets globally.

SOVEREIGN PROXIES

Bond investors have also used proxies, such as China's sovereign credit default swaps, to cover their positions. Although it is not a perfect hedge - a high hedge ratio is needed due to the low volatility - sovereign protection has become increasingly popular in recent months on fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy.

Five-year contracts for China have ballooned to 180bp, a trebling since the start of the year and a widening of 65bp this month alone.

The additional cost of traditional hedging strategies has forced investors to widen their searches for alternatives, with other sovereigns emerging as popular proxies.

"Following the recent sell-off, hedges have become very expensive. Using Korea sovereign as a proxy to hedge China risk is a strategy, we continue to see investors deploy," said Krishna Hegde, a credit analyst at Barclays Capital.

The scramble for such hedges is growing as high-yield credits continue to slide, despite the recovery in stocks of the same entities.

Country Garden bonds due 2018 slid 2 points and Evergrande 2015 fell 3 points last week even as their stocks rallied. Country Garden 2018 yields nearly 20% and Evergrande yields close to 25%.

This may well attract a wider spectrum of investors.

"In the last crisis, many fixed-income investors were constrained on liquidity and could not take advantage of the attractive valuations, but equity investors, who inherently invest in a more liquid market, were in a position to free up the necessary liquidity to buy deeply discounted bonds," said Hong Kong-based Mark Reade, credit analyst with Credit Agricole.

"Equity investors were among the first to come back to the market and start buying corporate paper in 2008-09 and I wouldn't be surprised if that were to happen this time around."

Still, it is not a market equity markets are used to dealing with and, besides, some of them may not have the flexibility or mandate to trade in credit products.

"It's a new product for equity investors and it's not easy for them to get in and out. Besides, if equities recover, they may go back. It's not easy to get them involved in that market," said a credit analyst with a US investment bank.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for these stocks as authorities in the world's second-largest economy cracked down on trust financing, a critical fund-raising channel for Chinese companies, which don't have access to capital markets or banking channels.

"Yields are already offering equity-like returns, which will likely entice some traditional equity investors to buy these bonds," said Credit Agricole's Reade.

"The moves in the bond market are exaggerating the fundamental concerns, with some of the market moves linked to a handful of investors exiting positions in an illiquid market."

China junk bond yields show equity like returns: Name Maturity Yield (%) Coupon (%) Rating Shanghai Zendai 6/2012 48 10 Caa1 Sino Forest 10/17 43.9 6.25 Caa1 Coastal Gl 11/2012 42 12 CCC+ Shanghai Estate 4/13 38.4 8.63 Caa1 Hopson Devlp 11/2012 32.6 8.13 B Kaisa 4/15 31 13.5 B YZP 12/15 30.5 13.5 B2 Evergrande 1/15 27.8 13 BB GP 10/15 26.8 13 B3 SPG Land 4/2016 26.5 13.5 B