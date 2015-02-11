SHANGHAI Feb 11 All of the People Bank of China's province-level branches will be allowed to extend credit to financial institutions to ameliorate short term cash shortages ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Previously, only 10 major provincial-level PBOC branches were able to offer credit through the policy tool known as the lending facility.

The short term lending facility (SLF) is for credit below three months duration while a medium term lending facility is for three months and above. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)