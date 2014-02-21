BEIJING Feb 21 Chinese authorities will hunt
down the officials who gave protection to a "mafia-style" gang
run by a former mining magnate charged with crimes ranging from
murder to gun-running, a top newspaper said on Friday.
Liu Han, the former chairman of Hanlong Mining, which
attempted to take over Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd
, led his gang on a crime spree for more than a decade,
focused on China's southwestern province of Sichuan, state media
have said.
The probe into Liu is one of the highest-profile cases
against a private businessman since President Xi Jinping took
power last year, vowing to battle corruption.
Liu would not have been able to get away with his crimes if
he had not enjoyed the protection of "certain party, government
and legal bodies", said the People's Daily, the official
newspaper of the ruling Communist Party.
"As the case progresses, the umbrella of protection will be
revealed to the public, and (they) will be severely punished by
the law," it added.
"No matter who you are or what your position is, if you
break the law you will be punished by the law."
Sichuan, where Liu's company, Hanlong Mining, is based, has
been a focus of Xi's crackdown, mostly because it was a power
base for Zhou Yongkang, the retired former domestic security
tsar now being probed over graft.
Official media have not directly linked the case with Zhou,
but have alluded to possible ties, as Liu's rise coincided with
Zhou's time as Sichuan's Communist Party boss.
"Liu Han became widely connected to government officials in
his search for an ever-more powerful 'umbrella'," said the
official Xinhua news agency. "The news of the prosecutions has
sent tremors through Sichuan's political and business circles."
The party has yet to make an announcement about Zhou's case.
Sources have told Reuters he is effectively under house arrest.
Several of Zhou's men have been felled, including Jiang
Jiemin, briefly top regulator of state-owned enterprises, and
former Vice Minister of Public Security Li Dongsheng.
Reuters could not reach Hanlong for comment. It was also not
possible to reach Liu, ranked as China's 230th richest person by
the Shanghai-based Hurun 2012 Report, for comment.
Hanlong has a majority stake in Australian-listed iron ore
miner Moly Mines and remains the biggest shareholder of
Sundance Resources, although its proposed A$1.4-billion ($1.27
billion) takeover of Africa-focused Sundance was called off last
April after Hanlong missed funding deadlines.
Liu founded Hanlong Group, a conglomerate in sectors from
solar energy to real estate and infrastructure, in 1997.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)