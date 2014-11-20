(Recasts, adds details, paragraphs 1-8)
BEIJING Nov 20 A man with a history of mental
illness stabbed and killed seven people, six of them nurses, at
a sanitorium dormitory in northern China on Thursday in the
latest of a string of attacks on medical workers, state media
reported.
An administrator was among those killed and another nurse
was seriously injured in the attack in the early hours of the
morning, the official Xinhua news agency said.
A spate of attacks on doctors and nurses in the past two
years has prompted the health ministry to provide better
security at hospitals.
The sanitorium is in Beidaihe, a seaside resort close to
Beijing favoured by senior members of the ruling Communist
Party. Beidaihe has many such institutions, which are normally
used as cheap hotels or spas.
Xinhua said the former hospital was under the administration
of the Beijing military region, meaning it is likely a
military-run facility.
A suspect, who also worked at the sanitorium, has been
detained, the Xinhua report said.
The Beijing News identified the suspect as Li Xiaolong, 27,
saying he had confessed to having a history of mental illness
and had received treatment in Beijing and the nearby city of
Tangshan in 2006.
"It is initially understood that the suspect did not have
any obvious problems with the deceased," the newspaper said on
its website.
While the Chinese government has ramped up health spending,
hospitals are frequently overwhelmed with patients. Doctors are
also badly paid, leading to corruption and a suspicion that
staff are more interested in making money by prescribing
unnecessary drugs and treatment than tending the sick.
Many other Chinese are unable to afford health care despite
government efforts to provide a basic safety net, which has also
prompted attacks in the past.
Ministry data shows that violent attacks directed at doctors
and other health care workers in the form of beatings, threats,
kidnappings, verbal abuse and murder reached 17,243 cases in
2010, the latest year for which such figures are available.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)