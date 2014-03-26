BEIJING, March 26 The trial of a Chinese former
mining magnate and the "mafia-style" gang he ran will begin in
central China next week on charges including murder, state news
agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
Liu Han, the former chairman of Hanlong Mining, which
attempted to take over Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd
, led his gang on a crime spree for more than a decade,
focused on China's southwestern province of Sichuan, state media
have said previously.
The probe into Liu is one of the highest-profile cases
against a private businessman since President Xi Jinping took
power last year, vowing to battle corruption.
All 36 members of the gang will stand trial in a court in
Hubei province on Monday, Xinhua said.
"They are suspected of organising, leading and participating
in the gang as well as intentional homicide," the report cited a
court statement as saying.
"The gang, allegedly led by Liu Han and (his brother) Liu
Wei, is the largest mafia-style criminal group to be tried in
recent years in China."
The ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily said
last month that the government would also be going after the
officials who protected the gang.
Sichuan, where Liu's company, Hanlong Mining, is based, has
been a focus of Xi's crackdown, mostly because it was a power
base for Zhou Yongkang, the retired former domestic security
tsar now being probed over graft, sources have told Reuters.
Official media have not directly linked the case with Zhou,
but have alluded to possible ties, as Liu's rise coincided with
Zhou's time as Sichuan's Communist Party boss.
The party has yet to make an announcement about Zhou's case.
Sources have told Reuters he is effectively under house
arrest.
Several of Zhou's men have been felled, including Jiang
Jiemin, briefly top regulator of state-owned enterprises, and
former Vice Minister of Public Security Li Dongsheng.
Reuters could not reach Hanlong for comment. It was also not
possible to reach Liu, ranked as China's 230th richest person by
the Shanghai-based Hurun 2012 Report, for comment.
Hanlong has a majority stake in Australian-listed iron ore
miner Moly Mines and remains the biggest shareholder of
Sundance Resources, although its proposed A$1.4-billion ($1.27
billion) takeover of Africa-focused Sundance was called off last
April after Hanlong missed funding deadlines.
Liu founded Hanlong Group, a conglomerate in sectors from
solar energy to real estate and infrastructure, in 1997.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alison Williams)