BEIJING May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to
sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent
from last year's 36.76 million hectares, the agriculture
ministry said on Wednesday in its first estimate for the 2017
area.
China's 2017/2018 corn output was seen at 213.19 million
tonnes, down 2.9 percent from 219.55 million tonnes a year ago,
the agriculture ministry said in its monthly report on Chinese
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
China's 2017/2018 soybean acreage was seen at 7.9 million
tonnes, compared with 7.16 million hectares last year. Soybean
output for 2017/2018 was expected to reach 14.1 million tonnes,
up from 12.57 million tonnes a year ago, according to the same
report.
