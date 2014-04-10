BOAO, China, April 10 China needs more policies
and reforms to follow up on a pilot scheme allowing cross-border
stock investment between Hong Kong and Shanghai, central bank
chief Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday.
Zhou, speaking at a panel discussion at the Boao investment
forum in southern China, said he saw great advantages and
potential in the opening up of Hong Kong and mainland capital
markets.
"More related policies and reforms will be needed to follow
up in the future to facilitate two-way investment between Hong
Kong and the mainland," Zhou said.
The head of China's market regulator, Xiao Gang, told the
same discussion that there were no plans to change daily trading
limits because of the pilot scheme.
The regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), had said earlier on Thursday that the pilot scheme would
allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies
listed in Hong Kong, and let Hong Kong investors buy shares in
Shanghai-listed firms.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)