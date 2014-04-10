BOAO, China, April 10 China needs more policies and reforms to follow up on a pilot scheme allowing cross-border stock investment between Hong Kong and Shanghai, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday.

Zhou, speaking at a panel discussion at the Boao investment forum in southern China, said he saw great advantages and potential in the opening up of Hong Kong and mainland capital markets.

"More related policies and reforms will be needed to follow up in the future to facilitate two-way investment between Hong Kong and the mainland," Zhou said.

The head of China's market regulator, Xiao Gang, told the same discussion that there were no plans to change daily trading limits because of the pilot scheme.

The regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had said earlier on Thursday that the pilot scheme would allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies listed in Hong Kong, and let Hong Kong investors buy shares in Shanghai-listed firms. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)