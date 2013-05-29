May 29 China's Shuanghui International agreed on Wednesday to acquire meat processing company Smithfield Foods Inc for $7.1 billion, including debt, in the largest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company. The second-largest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company is the pending acquisition of a 80.1 percent stake in American International Group Inc's plane-leasing unit by a group of Chinese investors for $4.2 billion. Below is a list of the top five cross-border M&A deals by Chinese companies. All of them have been completed with the exception of Smithfield Foods. YEAR TARGET ACQUIRER DEAL VALUE (INC. DEBT) 2012 NEXEN (CANADA) CNOOC $17.7 billion 2008 RIO TINTO (STAKE) SHINING PROSPECT $14.3 billion (UK) 2009 ADDAX PETROLEUM MIRROR LAKE $8.8 billion (SWITZERLAND) 2010 REPSOL YPF SINOPEC GROUP $7.1 billion (BRAZIL) 2013 SMITHFIELD FOODS SHUANGHUI $7.1 billion (US) Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)