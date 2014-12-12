* China's first internationalised futures contract
BEIJING, Dec 12 China approved the launch of
crude oil futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange on Friday
aiming to bolster global use of its yuan currency although some
market players see China's lack of oil market liberalisation
limiting the contract's appeal.
The world's largest crude oil buyer after the United States,
China hopes the contract will become a benchmark in Asia and has
said it will allow foreign investors to trade in the contract
without setting up a local subsidiary.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it
approved the launch but did not give a timeframe for when the
futures would start trading.
"As China's first internationalised futures ... the contract
will attract participants both domestic and foreign and an
internationalised settlement platform will be established," CSRC
said on its Twitter-like micro blog.
The contract will be priced in China's yuan currency,
otherwise known as the renminbi, and the U.S. dollar, according
to industry participants with direct knowledge of the plan.
The use of the yuan would fit with Beijing's long-term goal
of globalising its currency.
PHYSICAL TRADING
But industry players said China's reluctance to liberalise
its crude oil import market could limit the new contract's
ability to attract trading.
"Without the opening of China's crude oil market, the
futures contract is incomplete as it has to be backed up by
physical trading of the oil to attract liquidity," said a
Beijing-based trader with an international oil major. He said
his crude traders would stay put rather than jump in to trade.
China imports more than 6 million barrels of crude oil a
day, or nearly 60 percent its requirements, but imports are
dominated by state-owned traders while China's oil duopoly,
Sinopec Corp and PetroChina, are the ultimate end
buyers.
The contract may attract some level of speculative
transactions in initial trading, but without the physical side
to support it, its appeal could prove short-lived, traders said.
The crude futures will be traded in the Shanghai free-trade
zone, touted as a testing ground for China's financial reforms,
especially on yuan convertibility and interest rates.
