BEIJING, July 21 China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia were down 14.2 percent in June, compared to the same month last year, at about 1.112 million barrels per day (bpd), Chinese customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports from Russia rose 8.6 percent last month at 999,420 bpd and Iranian imports were up 16.1 percent year on the year at 780,175 bpd, the data showed. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)